The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season projections are out. Should you be alarmed?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration unveiled its 2024 Atlantic hurricane season projections. NOAA predicted up to seven major Atlantic hurricanes for the season. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html