Working irregular hours as a young adult can harm your health, NYU study warns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on a new study that working irregular hours can harm your health during an appearance on ‘Varney & Co.’
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html