BIG WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY PASSED THE SUN+GALACTIC COSMIC WAVE HIT🌍(INSIDER MIKE WAS RIGHT) / READ👇

Today is now 2/19/ 23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see as I warned the past few days about what fema/planet x system insider mike from around the world had warned pastor Paul begley on paul begleys YouTube channel about. Mike warned of a galactic cosmic wave of radiation that was supposed to slam earth on mike said the 18th which was yesterday. Though I believe the energy wave from I believe a separate exploded star not connected to the other waves of energy coming in from a gamma ray burst, the wave mike said was supposed to hit yesterday February 18th I feel actually hit today on the 19th as I watched the magnetosphere movies yesterday and didnt see any massive hits to earth. Though today earth is getting slammed hard with. Cosmic radiation waves hitting the backside of earth while also you'll see coming from the left side ( the suns direction) waves of radiation hitting the front side of earth. I'm not sure what side the galactic cosmic wave of radiation Mike warned of was supposed to hit though we are getting hit hard today.... as you'll see earths bowshock get pushed out and it vanishes for a short time due to the massive waves of radiation/ galactic cosmic wave of radiation and energy hitting back end of earth.. so warning to my subscribers and Newcomers stay hydrated please and get multi vitamins in you the next few days and dont over stress as this messes with animal and human health and has been a big reason for cancer rising especially skin cancer and heart attacks and strokes not including all other health issues it can cause.... Also in my video you'll see a massive either planet x system body or one of the other bodies that came in with the planet x system passing the sun along with other bodies caught by me on NASA stereo ahead cameras... y also caught by me a red planet x system body I caught last night on a sky camera over looking boston USA.. you'll see footage of I believe to be planet x over Missouri USA with tons of its asteroid debris around it caught in southern skies by ary_55 YouTube channel. Also you'll see footage credited to a man here in my state ohio that boiled water in his home being miles away from where the poisonous train derailment that took place in east Palestine ohio usa. You'll see the mans water boiled bringing the poison out entering the water system... suggest all in my state to check your tap water and boil it as can see in one of my last 2 videos its vital to all what occurred here in my state.... plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





