Mike Adams Sermon 049 - Matthew 7:16 - GRAPES are God's amazing natural medicines delivering RESVERATROL and more

- Grapes and Vines in the Bible (0:04)
- Biblical Metaphors and Nutritional Powerhouse (1:43)
- Spiritual and Health Benefits of Grapes (5:35)
- Resveratrol and Its Health Benefits (9:22)
- Grapes as Heart Food and Nutraceuticals (15:29)
- Historical and Cultural Significance of Grapes (29:40)
- Conclusion and Encouragement to Consume God's Food (34:02)
