And We Know 9.18.2023 Remember your OATH, TRUMP owns stage/MSM, Doubles, CALI, PRAY!
90 views • 09/18/2023

LT of And We Know


Sep 18, 2023


Borders invaded, California laws to take children, Boebert caught on tape, Pharma celebrated in NY.. you would think the enemy could come up with more as he is being exposed on all levels through interviews on TV, social media posts on Truth Social, and X, Paxton victory in TX, Gasoline car twin and NM win… what else do we have today… let’s investigate.


German MEP Christine Anderson urges noncompliance with COVID and biomedical tyranny: https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/5285


“Panama is bearing the brunt of America’s open border policy”…. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/5267


"The cesspool of the MAGA base!" https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/96155


AG Paxton’s lawyer Tony Buzbee calls out the “Bush Regime” 💥 https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/96181


Welker: “Do you worry about going to jail?” https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/96184


Hillary Clinton “DOUBLES” https://t.me/Tironianae/226112


Dan Scavino is always sending out little encouragements and hints to anons and this one sure seems kind of obvious. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17110


Listen to how uncomfortable red shoes Bill Maher is when Russell Brand eviscerated Big Pharma https://t.me/PepeMatter/17116


In the last 24 hours, the California legislature has passed not one, not two, but four bills that are designed to remove children from their homes https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1703509729258139940?s=20


Trump Pummels Antagonistic NBC Fake Newser Kristen Welker for Operating as Biden's Defense https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/52751

Keywords
trumpcaliforniabig pharmanewspresidentdeep statechristianmsminvasionbordersnyprayoathdoublesltboebertand we knowexposing evil
