9 World's Oldest Gold Coins (And The Story Behind Each)
Gold & Silver Central
Gold & Silver Central
18 views • 11 months ago

Oldest Gold Coins

---

Ever wondered:

- What was the first coin ever made?

- What are the oldest gold coins in the world?

Let’s face it: This precious yellow metal has been around forever. It is used as the ultimate status symbol, showing off who has the power and wealth.

Furthermore, it has been historically used as a currency, allowing ancient people to buy and sell things—just like how we use our fiat money now.

From that mysterious Lydian Lion Trite from way back in the 6th century BCE to that showstopper Venetian Ducat from the 13th century CE, you’re about to get a glimpse into how the ancient world rolled when it came to cold hard cash.

So, whether you’re trying to level up your coin collection or just super curious about the OG money, you’re in for a treat.

Buckle up as we hop into our time machine and reveal the top 9 oldest gold coins that ruled the ancient world.

---

Full article: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/oldest-gold-coins-in-the-world/

---

All material used in these videos is for educational purposes and follows the fair use guidelines. No copyright infringement is intended. If you are or represent the copyright owner of the materials used in this video and have any problems with the use of such material, please contact me through my email on the "About" page of my channel.

---

Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:

Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/

Keywords
goldgold coinsoldest gold coinoldest gold in the worldoldest gold coin in the worldoldest gold coinsold gold coins namesthe oldest coin in the worldwhat was the first gold coinwhat is the oldest coin evervenetian ducatabbasid dinarumayyad dinarbyzantine solidusgupta dinararoman aureusmacedonian staterpersian daricgold stater of croesusold gold coins
