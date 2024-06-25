The plane with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange departed Bangkok after refueling Tuesday and he is on the way to Saipan to enter a plea deal with the U.S. government that will free him and resolve the legal case over the publication of a trove of classified documents. - AP

He’s expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defense information, the Justice Department said in a letter filed in court.

In his plea deal, Julian Assange agreed to plead guilty to violating the Espionage Act by "possessing or accessing material relating to the defense of the United States," something that newspaper reporters do every day, demonstrating that journalism that is inconvenient for the US government is treated as espionage.

⚡️The deal will take place on Wednesday, where Assange will be sentenced on the same day, and then will fly to Australia.

https://apnews.com/article/assange-justice-department-plea-wikileaks-saipan-australia-00eb380879ff636cc9b916f82f82ed40

Experts warn Assange plea deal could set dangerous precedent

The next UK government must push the US for reassurance it will not pursue journalists for publishing classified information, human rights organisations and experts have argued after the release of Julian Assange.

Experts have warned that the plea deal struck between the WikiLeaks founder and the US authorities – which will see him plead guilty to one charge under the Espionage Act, but avoid serving any additional time in custody – could set a dangerous precedent.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) called his release a “significant victory for media freedom” with its general secretary, Anthony Bellanger, adding:Had Assange gone to prison for the rest of his life, any reporter handed a classified document would fear facing a similar fate.

But Seth Stern, director of advocacy for Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF), said it was “alarming” the plea had been pursued. He said: The plea deal won’t have the precedential effect of a court ruling, but it will still hang over the heads of national security reporters for years to come.

It was a sentiment echoed by Stella Assange, who said her husband would seek a pardon after accepting the charge. She told Reuters: The fact that there is a guilty plea, under the Espionage Act in relation to obtaining and disclosing National Defence information is obviously a very serious concern for journalists and national security journalists in general.

US lawmakers weigh in on Assange’s Freedom

Although Tucker Carlson claimed “the tide is turning” after Julian Asanage’s freedom was announced, Mike Pence fumed at the “miscarriage of justice” that apparently dishonors US servicemen and women.

RFK Jr. said he was “overjoyed” at the release of a “generational hero,” but warned that the deal forcing Assange to plead guilty to conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense info still criminalizes journalism.

“The security state has imposed a horrifying precedent,” he added. Marjorie Taylor Greene simply posted “Praise God for setting Julian free!”

Assange's defense will request a pardon in court, said the wife of the WikiLeaks founder, Stella. She stated that a guilty plea to even one count is very concerning for journalists.



