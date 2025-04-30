DOES TAMPON TIM'S BODY DOUBLE KNOW THAT ELECTION 2024 IS OVER❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another inconvenient truth for liberals:
Abraham Lincoln paid reparations through the Freedman's Bureau in 1865.
It gave all free Black men 40 acres and a mule, plus food, clothing and farm tools over a seven year period until 1872 and was then ended by Democrats.
LOOK IT UP
Congressional Democrats are ignorant of this piece of history.
NOW YOU KNOW ✅
https://truthsocial.com/@patriot20241/posts/114422211502853921
https://www.archives.gov/research/african-americans/freedmens-bureau
Source: https://x.com/ClownWorld_/status/1917300951788183892
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9se3fq
