“Space”, B'nai B'rith, Jesidue, Harvey Milk, Elon Musk, Jimmy Savile, Vietnam

CTB 2025-02-16 Tim, Lynn, Team
Topic list:
* Bill’s documentarian skills continue with “Illuminati Unmasked” Chapter 9
* Strategies for trolls and “cancel culture”.
* The pitfalls of claiming that a prominent figure is someone else or a transjenga.
* “Outer space” is Jesuit Theater, but what is “Jesuit Theater”?
* Mass on the moon.
* Jesuit observatories: what are they looking at?
* John Paul’s bio.
* Kiddie Table (“Prince Hall”) “black Freemasonry” has had a target put on it by the Papal propaganda Machine.
* From Leo Frank through Freemasonry to “B'nai B'rith” to the “Anti-Defamation League”.
* Of usury, the Bible and ROME.
* “Jordan Maxwell” (real name Russell Pine) says “THE BIBLE IS FAKE”.
* Fakeologist fan “Brian” says Trumps cabinet “IS THE MOST JEWISH, EVER”. Johnny responds.
* The “citizens” of a “parish”.
* The Jesidue of Mitch McConnell, Jordan Peterson, Candace Owens and more.
* When the playing field is even, what can get you ahead? Ask Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
* Jesuit Jerry Brown to Jim Jones to Convent-educated Diane Feinstein.
* Was anyone besides Harvey Milk killed (supposedly) by Dan White?
* “Elon Musk”, the DOGE of space.
* “Jimmy” Savile
* Vietnam: Spellie’s War
* “Blown cover as cover.”
* Ethan Howard Hunt and the Jesuits.
_____________________
