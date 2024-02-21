These people are utterly insane how could you inject your kids with these vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this evenings Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board John Olooney with host Tony Lohnes joins us to day to speak about the excess deaths and the vaxxines that are killing people world wide. Several issues were discussed independent MLA's and a recall.
A big thank you to John for joining us today!
Contact John Olooney: Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services
Mirrored - Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast