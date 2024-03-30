© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-collapse-of-the-francis-key-bridge/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "What happened to the FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE is another SIGN to AMERICA!
Francis Scott Key was the author of the STAR SPANGLED BANNER, our National Anthem. It was written during the 1812 War, during the bombardment of Fort McHenry, against the British ships."