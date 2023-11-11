Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 9-10, 2023

▪️Israeli military advances in the Gaza Strip continue from three directions. In the northeastern section near the border with Israel, the fighting in the Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya area carries on without significant change.

▪️At the same time, in the north-west, the Israelis managed to penetrate 10 kilometers deep into the Gaza Strip along the Mediterranean Sea. The fighting is taking place near Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza, where the IDF command believes Hamas bunkers are located.

▪️A little further south along the coast, fighting is taking place near the Al-Ansar neighborhood. Israeli soldiers have broken through there from their earlier positions south of Gaza City.

▪️Palestinian groups, for their part, regularly counterattack, destroying IDF personnel and equipment. Several such attacks were launched in the Sheikh Radwan area in the north and at Juhor ad-Dik in the south.

▪️At the same time, Israeli aviation is relentlessly bombing the territory of the Gaza Strip. The IDF command claims almost daily that high-ranking Hamas members have been eliminated in the course of air strikes.

▪️Against this background, the Israelis open a humanitarian corridor along the Salah al-Din Road for refugees on a daily basis. Palestinian media wrote that the IDF air force struck a convoy of civilians again, but there was no confirmation of this.

▪️The situation escalated in Jenin. The IDF destroyed a house and killed several civilians, which were believed to be terrorists. This led to armed clashes with locals and resulted in 11 deaths and more than 20 injuries.

▪️The Israeli Air Force has launched a series of missile strikes against Iranian formations in southern Syria and the suburbs of Damascus. Pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Iraq again attacked U.S. military facilities in response to Israeli actions in Gaza.