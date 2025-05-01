Dot-Connector: Ep164: Illusion = Confusion = MADNESS (Free Version)

This week on Dot-Connector David dives into the key headlines of the week... Today’s stories include –





• The Gaza offensive & commentary on the Louis Theroux documentary; The Settlers





• Donald Trump’s 130 executive orders in under 100 days.





• The major blackouts Spain and Portugal - is renewale energy the answer?





• UK's plan to dim the sun





And much more in today’s episode.





For further insights, with an additional hour of information click here to stream on Ickonic now – https://www.ickonic.com/Series/121





David’s brand new documentary ‘Persona Non-Grata’ highlighting is the illegal banning of him for the EU is now available to stream exclusively on Ickonic – Click here to watch now - https://www.ickonic.com/watch/3070





View over 30 years of exclusive content from David Icke including Films, Series and Live events only on www.ickonic.com.





Sign up today for just £1.99.

https://www.ickonic.com