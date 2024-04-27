© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The two settlements of Solovyevo and Semenovka, which were controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were eventually taken by the Russian Armed Forces on the same day. #solovyovo #soloviove was stormed by troops of the Central Military District and Ukrainian formations fled. Meanwhile the 114th Brigade of the 1st Army Corps raised the Red Flag at Semenovka #semyonovka after weeks of fighting on the perimeter of #avdiivka Avdeevka.
