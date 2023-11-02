BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Prophecies | Are Kim Clement's 2007, 2013 & 2014 Trump Prophecies Now Being Fulfilled NOW!!!?
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 11/02/2023

Trump Prophecies | Are Kim Clement's 2007, 2013 & 2014 Trump Prophecies Now Being Fulfilled NOW!!!?

This Prophecy Is Being Fulfilled Now Including:
"Faith Is Taking the First Step Even When You Don't See the Whole Staircase." - Martin Luther King Jr. Never forget the Kim Clement prophecy from

April 4th 2007:
"Trump Shall Become a Trump Says the Lord. No You Didn't Hear Me. Trump Shall Become a Trumpet. I Will Raise Up The Trump to Become a Trumpet."

February 10th 2007:
"There Will Be a Praying President, Not a Religious One. For I Will Food the People, Says the Lord. I Will Food the People, Yes I Will. God Says, The One That Is Chosen Shall Go In & They Shall Say, He Has HOT BLOOD. For the Spirit of God Says, Yes He May Have Hot Blood, But He Will Bring the Walls of Protect to This Country In a Greater Way & the Economy of this Country Shall Change Rapidly, Says the Lord of Hosts. Listen to the Word of the Lord. God Says, I Will Put At Your Helm for TWO TERMS a President That Will Pray, But He Will Not Be a Praying President When He Starts. I Will Put Him In Office & Then I Will Baptize Him With the Holy Spirit & My Power Says the Lord of Hosts."
- Kim Clement

Join me in praying for Eric Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., President Donald J. Trump, the Entire Trump Family, America & Israel NOW.

#Trump2024
#KimClementProphecies
#KimClement
#EricTrump
#DonaldJTrump

Learn More At: www.KimClement.com

********************************************************************
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & CBDCs At: www.BH-PM.com
********************************************************************
Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)? + Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus) | Hamas In the Bible (Genesis 6:5)? Matthew 24:37, Mark 13, Luke 21, Matthew 24, Luke 17: 28-30, Revelation 16:12-14, Amos 1:7, Daniel 2: 41-44, Daniel 7:25, Zephaniah 2:4, Daniel 9:27, Revelation 6 & Psalm 83: 3-4. Genesis 12: 1-3, Revelation 12:17, Psalm 25:15 &
Isaiah 16:18

Keywords
the great resetclay clarktrump propheciesthrivetime show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy