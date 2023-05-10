YESTERDAY: Take a look at El Paso streets - declared a 'State of Emergency'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Savanah Hernandez - On the ground in El Paso, TX ahead of the expiration of Title 42:
-Illegal immigrants are sleeping on the streets as El Paso declares a "state of emergency"
-Migrants are willing lining up to be processed by CBP so they can receive benefits from local NGOs
-Just last week 55,000 apprehensions were made, with over 18,000+ gotaways |
@TPUSA
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656063370590670848