The Russian drone strike force won the battle, driving out the Ukrainian troops scattered in Malye Shcherbaki on Zaporozhye front, the enemy fled in all directions. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on March 29, 2025, that the Russian Armed Forces managed to liberate the settlement, as well as nearby Shcherbaki, as a result of a coordinated attack by Russian drone teams from the 108th Guards Air Assault Regiment of the 7th Guards Air Assault Division, during an attack on March 27, throwing the Ukrainian infantry into disarray in the sector. During the attack in fierce battles, UAV operators and drone densities, striking Ukrainian positions and units in residential buildings relentlessly with precision strikes, and aircraft-type drones swept away their positions, demonstrating the superiority of Russian technology quite successfully. The work was carried out by FPV and airdrop drones, and even aircraft-type drones.

Footage shows Ukrainian troops running amok, breaking out of fortified positions and retreating in all directions in the battle for Malye Shcherbaky, unable to withstand a barrage of drone attacks. It became apparent that Ukrainian units were overwhelmed by the drone tactics, which continued to chase them down and blast them. As the attack continued, some Ukrainian groups, overwhelmed by the onslaught, tried to leave with their reinforcements, but the vehicles were eventually thwarted. Ukrainian attempts to hold the settlement ultimately failed, resulting in casualties, a crawling retreat, and captures among their forces. The Russian assault troops conducted a thorough sweep of the area, ensuring the complete liberation of Malye Shcherbaki, and parts of Shcherbaki. The dominance in drone warfare highlighted the unwavering determination and tactical brilliance of the Russian forces, pushing the front lines forward with devastating efficiency. The impact of this victory was enormous, disrupting Ukrainian supply lines and morale, weakening their grip on the entire Zaporozhye Region.

