Dazed & Confused?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you see rogue politicians or judges going against President Trump, you shouldn’t get angry.
Applaud and celebrate.
We can see the traitors.
WATCH the full segment by Riccardo Bosi: Black Hats & White Hats
The full webcast is linked below.
ICONS2020 | SUN-YAY SERMON WITH ICONS (13 July 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6w3vto-sun-yay-sermon-with-icons-dazed-and-confused.html