THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 17: Crossing the Sea

God did not want a huge footprint with the exodus from Egypt since a heavenly invasion of earth would adversely affect Lucifer's ability to entice humanity. When Moses gave the hand signal, angels created a three-mile-wide path through the sea, allowing the Hebrews to walk five thousand abreast across the dry sea floor in one night.

When God ordered the pillar of fire separating the Egyptians and Israelites removed, Pharaoh's army chased after them. Angels removed the wheels from the chariots when the Egyptians were halfway across. Pharaoh ordered a retreat but it was too late as the walls of water collapsed and they drowned.

It was at this time that Pharaoh and his men realized they had been duped by the Devil and their eternal fate was sealed. The Hebrews celebrated their supernatural rescue with a beach party but the euphoria only lasted three days until their water supply dwindled and their praise and worship was replaced with grumbling.

