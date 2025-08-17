BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jewish Reporter Exposes Zionism
Puretrauma357
126 views • 4 weeks ago

Jewish Reporter Exposes Zionism


In this powerful video, a Jewish reporter courageously speaks out against the genocide of the Palestinian people and exposes the dangers of Zionism. She highlights the hypocrisies of Israel’s actions, explains how Zionism fuels antisemitism, and reveals why it’s the biggest threat to both Israelis and Palestinians. Despite being Jewish, she has been canceled for telling the truth. Watch as she breaks down the harsh realities of Zionism and its impact on the world. #Israel #Palestine #Zionism #freespeech

Keywords
jewishzionismreporter exposes
