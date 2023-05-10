Satanists DESTROY Bibles In Boston: Undercover Evangelists Witness To Devil Worshipers At Conference

Stew Peters Show





May 9, 2023





Christian singer and author Sean Feucht is here to talk about how blatantly evil our culture has become.

The satanic enemy always pushes his hardest right before God delivers his people.

Sean believes America is on the precipice of a great revival.

That is why he is traveling from state to states leading worship services at state capitols.

The biggest threat to satan is Christians who know the truth and a Church that faithfully serves God according to the scriptures by understanding the divine authority given to her.

As the federal government persecutes Christians more and more believers will begin to stand against this evil.

For more information about worship services led by Sean Feucht at state capitols go to http://KingdomToTheCapitol.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mxj4e-satanists-destroy-bibles-in-boston-undercover-evangelists-witness-to-devil-.html