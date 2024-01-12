This week on West Asia Post, The year begins with a flurry of attacks across Lebanon and Iran. A targeted airstrike in Beirut kills top Hamas leader Saleh Al Arouri. Iran witnesses deadliest twin blasts in 45 years. Regional tensions escalate, as Gaza continues to crumble under Israeli operations.
