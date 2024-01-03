Create New Account
We Have it in our Power to Begin the World Over Again
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 2 months ago

The founders and old revolutionaries left us a ton of advice and strategy on how to keep government in check. It won’t be quick or easy, but as Thomas Paine put it in Common Sense, “We have it in our power to begin the world over again”


Path to Liberty: January 3, 2024

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionquoteshistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendment

