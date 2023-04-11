© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Prudent Son Versus Disgraceful Son.
Proverbs 10:5 (NIV).
5) He who gathers crops in summer is a prudent son,
but he who sleeps during harvest is a disgraceful son.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A prudent son works harder when necessary.
A disgraceful son is lethargic when his labor is needed.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8tray2
#he #gathers #crops #summer #prudent #son #sleeps #during #harvest #disgraceful