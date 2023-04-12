BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! The Devil's Identity Theft?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 04/12/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


Our identity in God the father, son and holy spirit was the foundational principle of Satan's attack. Because if we do not know who we are, at our core; how can we definitively live a functional life?


I have been greatly blessed by the teaching of the late Dr. Myles Munroe ( https://apple.co/3ARwoKD ), who taught that the whole of life boils down to 5 questions that we answer every day whether we are aware or not:

1. Who am I?

2. Where am I from?

3. Why am I here?

4. What can I do?

5. Where am I going?


While it may be difficult to answer these questions, our Father through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, helps us navigate to the answers we need to live our best life!


So be encouraged Warriors Of Light! Life's answers are just a prayer away. Enjoy!


Video credits:

Our Identity in Christ

Lancaster Baptist Church

https://www.youtube.com/@LancasterBaptistChurch


Show Each Other Love

by 20/20 Blind

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3g2OXUf

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3KoW0W4


Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg


Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussportsnetwork

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussportsradio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealussportsnetwork/


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Keywords
godchristjesusstrengthchristian rockcrystavox20 20 blind
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy