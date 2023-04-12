The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! The Devil's Identity Theft?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

Our identity in God the father, son and holy spirit was the foundational principle of Satan's attack. Because if we do not know who we are, at our core; how can we definitively live a functional life?





I have been greatly blessed by the teaching of the late Dr. Myles Munroe ( https://apple.co/3ARwoKD ), who taught that the whole of life boils down to 5 questions that we answer every day whether we are aware or not:

1. Who am I?

2. Where am I from?

3. Why am I here?

4. What can I do?

5. Where am I going?





While it may be difficult to answer these questions, our Father through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, helps us navigate to the answers we need to live our best life!





So be encouraged Warriors Of Light! Life's answers are just a prayer away. Enjoy!





Our Identity in Christ

