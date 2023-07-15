MERCOLA.COM Liars, Propagandists and The Great Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen now (18 min) | Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola January 24, 2022 STORY AT-A-GLANCE · In January 2022, House Oversight Committee Republicans released National Institutes of Health emails that show Drs. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins led the effort to bury the lab leak theory, even though the consensus in early February 2020 was that the virus likely leaked from the Wuhan lab
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 6419be772596df14