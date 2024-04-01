The Indoctrinated Brain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did the medical establishment push the ’rona vax on the world even when they knew it didn’t work?
Dr. Michael Nehls says it wasn’t about money.
It was about conquering the human mind.
* What Will The Future Look Like?
* Psychological Effects Of The Vaccine
* Is All Of This Reversible?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 1 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-michael-nehls/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1774919676998697432