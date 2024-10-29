Professor Jeffrey Sachs on Israel's Middle East Wars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Where is Western civilization when Israel is massacring tens of thousands of people before our eyes, blowing up the housing, the hospitals, the clinics, the infrastructure of Gaza, then, now bombing indiscriminately Beirut—in fact, all parts of Lebanon—they were just bombing the port of Tyre, and Netanyahu’s talking about expanding the war to Iran."
@Judging Freedom
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/