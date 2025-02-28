



Who’s your favorite Jesus? How do you like to picture Him? When it comes to film and stage productions, you can seemingly take your pick!





But what does the Bible have to say about this “choose-your-own-Jesus” trend?





In Matthew 24:5, the Lord warned His disciples, “For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.” Those who heard those words could not have imagined what we are seeing today.





Historically, we have seen those who claimed to be the Messiah performing signs and wonders, or giving bewitching performances and deceiving people. Today, technology has made it possible to present a Jesus who captures the imagination of humanity. In King of Screens, we see how today’s technology makes any “Christ we may imagine.”





The “Jesus” of The Chosen is often said to be “more like us.” Now, cults like Mormonism or Jehovah’s Witnesses are making their own “Jesus” to deceive many. But rather than making Him “like us,” 1 John 3:2 reminds us that “…it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him....” That is the better deal.













Music Attribution:

"Anguish" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

"Bleeping Demo" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

"Dreams Become Real" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

"Intrepid" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

"The Other Side of the Door" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

"Rynos Theme" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/