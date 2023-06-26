BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP is not content with bringing the Wall Street money to China to continue the slavery
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2kec3l6cd8

06/22/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield podcast: The CCP is not content with bringing the Wall Street money to China to continue the slavery. They are trying to use America's natural resources and government subsidies to expand their business on the US soil. What’s worse, they will interfere in the 2024 US presidential election to make sure that the candidate representing the CCP’s interest will go to the White House.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/22/2023 妮可做客Stinchfield广播节目：中共已经不满足于将华尔街的资金引入中共国，以维持对人民的奴役。他们试图利用美国的自然资源和政府补贴来扩大他们在美国的业务。更糟糕的是，中共将干预2024年美国总统大选，以确保让代表中共利益的候选人入主白宫。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
