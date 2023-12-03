BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shoshi Herscu (Author of Mass Awakening) What Really Happened on October 7 - Interview with Jason Shurka
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
55 views • 12/03/2023

Many of us that think to have awoken, or kind of, over the past almost 4 years now, will find that they are learning a whole bunch of new insights and knowledge, when listening intently to what Shoshi Herscu is all revealing in this interview that she had with Jason Shurka.

Please listen intently and let it sink in.., because most will not believe many things she says.. Yet it is the truth.. Overcome (your) cognitive dissonance, and rise to the occasion as if your life depends on it, FOR IT DOES..!!!

Keywords
false flagisraelpalestinenwonew world ordercorporationpsyopgazahamasglobalist crime syndicatehegelian psyop
