'We are seeing a tsunami of neurological problems' in people who got the vaccine, says neurologist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
From Steve Kirsch here: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1652390639458287620
Steve Kirsch says, "Suzanne Gazda, MD is a neurologist with 4,000 patients. The vast majority were advised to take the vaccine by other doctors. The vast majority of those got significantly worse after they took the COVID vaccine."
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News