This COVID VAXX Injury Story Will Blow Your Mind!!!

(Aug
1, 2023) Quick clip of Steve Kirsch interviewing Jay
Bonnar about people Jay personally knows who have been killed or injured by the COVID bioweapon injection. This is completely insane!
Full interview: “Jay Bonnar: 15 COVID vaxxed friends died suddenly; 0 unvaxxed friends”: https://rumble.com/v33pdh3-jay-bonnar-15-covid-vaxxed-friends-died-suddenly-0-unvaxxed-friends.html
Steve Kirsch's substack: https://kirschsubstack.com/