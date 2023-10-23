BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Richard Burdick's String Quartet “In Control” tuned to 274Hz (Op. 308 No. 39) #iching #stringquartet
Richard O Burdick
Richard O Burdick
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 10/23/2023

The CD is out:

https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/album/cd81-64-string-quartets-op-308-i-ching-music-of-richard-o-burdick

This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher.


Follow me and share: 

AppleMusic: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/richard-o-burdick/280548870BandCamp: https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/?external_follow=1

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/RoBurdick/posts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ICHINGMUSIC

Freetalk: https://freetalk.app/RoBurdick

Gab: https://gab.com/R_Burdick

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/r_o_burdick

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richard_o_burdick/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-burdick-4340b116/?trk=public-profile-join-page

Locals: https://composerfrenchhornist.locals.com/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/richard_o_burdick/

ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/richardoburdick/songs

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@richardoscarburdick

TrutSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@R_O_Burdick

Twitter: https://twitter.com/R_O_Burdick

Website: https://i-ching-music.com/

Serious Inquiries: [email protected]

Do you have CD’s to distribute? Try DistroKid I use it!

►► Get 7% off DistroKid when you signup through my custom link → 

https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/2284591

Thanks again for watching! :-)

For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:

https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html

Keywords
musicviolincomposerstringchamberi chingviolacelloquartet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy