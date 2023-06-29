BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
hipeGALAXY | GALAXYcast 001 | Arrezzo - After The Afters | Tech House DJ Sets | Solid Grooves
hipeGALAXY.com
hipeGALAXY.com
06/29/2023

'After the Afters' is a chill mix highlighted by tech and minimal grooves. As part of the first of many compiliations for the hipeGALAXY.com network, GALAXYcast 001 is was intended to be played as your after party's after party =D Whether you're just warmup or winding down, 'After the Afters' Includes sexy vocals, some classics and minimal / deep tech beats, "some real drug lord shit" - as Arrezzo explains. We hope you enjoy the mix and we are diligently working on the next episode. Enjoy!

MORE INFO:

Arrezzo on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/arrezzo

homepage: https://hipeGALAXY.com/music/galaxycast

Tech House Blog - https://hipeGALAXY.com/music/tech-house-blog

TRACKLIST: https://hipegalaxy.com/music/galaxycast/galaxycast-001-after-the-afters

https://www.patreon.com/hipegalaxy (DONATE)

FIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!!!

CHANNELS


https://www.bitchute.com/hipegalaxy/

https://youtube.com/channel/hipegalaxy


https://d.tube/hipegalaxy


 OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

https://hipegalaxy.tumblr.com
 https://pinterest.com/hipegalaxy


 https://www.linkedin.com/company/hipegalaxy


https://www.alignable.com/miami-beach...

https://soundcloud.com/hipegalaxy

https://hipegalaxy.bandcamp.com


tech housesolid groovesmichael bibielrowmusic onmarco carollaultra music festival
