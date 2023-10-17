Palestinian fighters continue to target enemy soldiers and Israeli military sites

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigade as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation continue to target Israeli army positions and military sites in the occupied territories. Amid Zionist preparations for a land invasion of Gaza, Ayash 250 long-range missiles and heavy-caliber mortars from Palestinian fighters struck several enemy positions, east of the border fence in Khan Yunis, in Safed and Sderot.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY