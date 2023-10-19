Gaza - Destruction of a Greek Orthodox Christian Church of Saint Porphyrius after an Israeli Airstrike - Search for Survivors that Sheltered there

Scenes Tonight from the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius after an Israeli Airstrike.

The work of Palestinian emergency services to remove the debris of the building of the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza following an Israeli bombing against the Church of Saint Porphyrius, a Greek Orthodox Church in Northern Gaza Strip

It is feared that dozens of faithful Orthodox Christians and Palestinian civilians who seeked shelter there are under the rubble.

Adding:

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Jordan: Patriarchate of Jerusalem: Israel aims to bomb church institutions that provide humanitarian services in Gaza

— "The Holy Orthodox Patriarchate of the Roman Catholic Church issued a statement in which it denounced, in the strongest terms, the Israeli bombing of one of its church buildings in Gaza City.

The Patriarchate affirmed in her statement that the targeting of churches and their institutions, as well as the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who lost their homes as a result of Israeli shelling of residential areas over the past thirteen days, constituted a war crime that cannot be ignored.

The Patriarchate stressed that it would not abandon its religious and humanitarian duty deriving from its Christian values to provide all that is needed in times of war and peace alike."