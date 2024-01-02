I Will Accomplish My Purpose

Dec 17, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog: My children. We are coming to a significant point in history and I want more of you to join me. My heart breaks when I see my children in pain, but what my heart breaks for even more is when I know I can comfort them, but my children do not come to me while they are in pain. I am the Great I Am. I have solutions for everything. #GodHasOvercome #TheGreatIAm

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/lwqhmhmour







