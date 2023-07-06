PAPA to Red-Pill National Fire Protection Association at Las Vegas Convention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Send in the 9/11 Truth Dream Team Along With the Protecting All ProtectorsEvidence Booth - Just $3,100 to Raise! Yup! The 9/11 Truth Movement is betting
on YOU in Las Vegas! We at Protecting All Protectors Alliance (PAPA) are ready
to teach the firefighters - again! Help us to WIN BIG in Vegas! Our outreach
efforts at last year’s National Fire Protection Association convention (NFPA)
was a HUGE success in Boston, MA — all thanks to Boston911 which funded the
Building 7 evidence booth and brought Seattle firefighters Erik Lawyer,
Captain Raul Angulo, as well as RichardGage911 to speak to 1,000 firefighters,
NFPA officials, and fire protection engineers! We alerted them to the HUGE
problem that the WTC Building 7 NIST report presents for them: “If NIST is
correct, and high rises can now come down in 7 seconds due to normal office
fires, then why are we still sending our firefighters up into high rises with
much larger fires?!” The NIST results should have changed everything for High
Rise Fire Operations, Safety and Construction. They didn’t. No structural
codes were changed. Let’s not gamble with the lives of our firefighters and
the occupants of these buildings! 300 officials, firefighters and engineers
signed up to learn more and received an invitation to watch the new film
Calling Out Bravo 7! This year, thanks again to start-grants from Gene, Al and
Susan of Boston911 we were able to secure the booth at the Convention (an
initial cost of $4,000!) as well as our flights to Las Vegas. So, we only need
$3,100 more to fund the remaining project expenses — hotel, food, booth
electricity, badge scanner, printing, etc. We have two new firefighters to
help us teach Building 7 with us this year — Dale Pierce and Dennis Lyons — in
addition to PAPA’s founder — veteran firefighter Erik Lawyer. Gail Gage
introduces our trojan horse — the “Solomon Brothers” Building to these fire
protection engineers who didn’t know that a third tower fell on 9/11. Today
we’re asking each of you to pitch in $25, $50, or $200 toward the $3,100 goal
for this critical 9/11 Truth outreach project! PAPA is dedicated to protecting
and supporting our protectors who are committed to protecting people, life,
and better models that create the conditions for people to live and thrive
together. What are we going to do in Las Vegas exactly?! Watch and see: So,
we’re looking for big wins in Las Vegas - and we can’t do it without you. Send
our dream team of 9/11 truth experts to wake up the fire protection industry
June 19-22, 2023 Firefighters have discovered a huge problem with the NIST
report. They still set up their forward-staging operations in burning high-
rises — 2 floors below the fire. They still order the tenants to stay in place
so that they can get to the fires without being trampled by panicked building
occupants. Yet NIST claims that high-rises can now fall on all these people —
simply due to “thermal expansion”! We don’t want to gamble with the lives of
our firefighters. We will raise the questions in Las Vegas at the convention
to thousands of fire protection professionals — and invite them to participate
in the conversation. We’re asking the National Fire Protection Association to
take a stand and realize the impossible situation that the official WTC 7 NIST
Report has placed them in. And we can wake up the fire fighters & engineers in
the process! YOU can make the difference of 9/11 Truth awareness in the NFPA
world. Donate Today! Thank you for your serious attention to this critical
matter! Gratefully, The PAPA Team Erik, Raul, Dale, Dennis, Chris, Al, Sue,
Gene, Sandra, Richard, Gail Learn more: https://ProtectingAll.org and
https://RichardGage911.org
CSID: 579ee192f9d7fd23
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co