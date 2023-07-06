PAPA to Red-Pill National Fire Protection Association at Las Vegas Convention

Send in the 9/11 Truth Dream Team Along With the Protecting All ProtectorsEvidence Booth - Just $3,100 to Raise! Yup! The 9/11 Truth Movement is betting

on YOU in Las Vegas! We at Protecting All Protectors Alliance (PAPA) are ready

to teach the firefighters - again! Help us to WIN BIG in Vegas! Our outreach

efforts at last year’s National Fire Protection Association convention (NFPA)

was a HUGE success in Boston, MA — all thanks to Boston911 which funded the

Building 7 evidence booth and brought Seattle firefighters Erik Lawyer,

Captain Raul Angulo, as well as RichardGage911 to speak to 1,000 firefighters,

NFPA officials, and fire protection engineers! We alerted them to the HUGE

problem that the WTC Building 7 NIST report presents for them: “If NIST is

correct, and high rises can now come down in 7 seconds due to normal office

fires, then why are we still sending our firefighters up into high rises with

much larger fires?!” The NIST results should have changed everything for High

Rise Fire Operations, Safety and Construction. They didn’t. No structural

codes were changed. Let’s not gamble with the lives of our firefighters and

the occupants of these buildings! 300 officials, firefighters and engineers

signed up to learn more and received an invitation to watch the new film

Calling Out Bravo 7! This year, thanks again to start-grants from Gene, Al and

Susan of Boston911 we were able to secure the booth at the Convention (an

initial cost of $4,000!) as well as our flights to Las Vegas. So, we only need

$3,100 more to fund the remaining project expenses — hotel, food, booth

electricity, badge scanner, printing, etc. We have two new firefighters to

help us teach Building 7 with us this year — Dale Pierce and Dennis Lyons — in

addition to PAPA’s founder — veteran firefighter Erik Lawyer. Gail Gage

introduces our trojan horse — the “Solomon Brothers” Building to these fire

protection engineers who didn’t know that a third tower fell on 9/11. Today

we’re asking each of you to pitch in $25, $50, or $200 toward the $3,100 goal

for this critical 9/11 Truth outreach project! PAPA is dedicated to protecting

and supporting our protectors who are committed to protecting people, life,

and better models that create the conditions for people to live and thrive

together. What are we going to do in Las Vegas exactly?! Watch and see: So,

we’re looking for big wins in Las Vegas - and we can’t do it without you. Send

our dream team of 9/11 truth experts to wake up the fire protection industry

June 19-22, 2023 Firefighters have discovered a huge problem with the NIST

report. They still set up their forward-staging operations in burning high-

rises — 2 floors below the fire. They still order the tenants to stay in place

so that they can get to the fires without being trampled by panicked building

occupants. Yet NIST claims that high-rises can now fall on all these people —

simply due to “thermal expansion”! We don’t want to gamble with the lives of

our firefighters. We will raise the questions in Las Vegas at the convention

to thousands of fire protection professionals — and invite them to participate

in the conversation. We’re asking the National Fire Protection Association to

take a stand and realize the impossible situation that the official WTC 7 NIST

Report has placed them in. And we can wake up the fire fighters & engineers in

the process! YOU can make the difference of 9/11 Truth awareness in the NFPA

world. Donate Today! Thank you for your serious attention to this critical

matter! Gratefully, The PAPA Team Erik, Raul, Dale, Dennis, Chris, Al, Sue,

Gene, Sandra, Richard, Gail Learn more: https://ProtectingAll.org and

https://RichardGage911.org









