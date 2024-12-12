© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎖Putin awarded the title Hero of Russia to war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny. He almost died after being hit by a Ukrainian drone, even though he was Press.
Here's the video from months ago, after he was stuck and asking a driver passing by to take him to the hospital.
https://www.brighteon.com/adba50c2-1a19-4934-95bd-99eee611d244