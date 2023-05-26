MMR VACCINES CAUSE AUTISM CDC KNEW THIS THEN HID THAT DATA AND PUSHED IT ON YOU ANYWAY





There is simply no reason for the CDC or the NIH to exist another day.





Re-Post: Vigilant Fox

Andrew Wakefield Confronts Twitter “Fact-check” Smears and the Infamous Lancet Paper





The Lancet alleged Andrew Wakefield’s 1998 paper concluded MMR vaccines cause autism.





“So not only did I not say that, but we said actually quite the opposite,” responded Wakefield. The paper stated, “This does not prove an association.”





“Things have changed,” he stated, “because I now do believe sincerely that [the] MMR vaccine causes autism. Why? Because ... the CDC, to their credit, tested that hypothesis [autism-vaccine link], and then, having found that it was exactly right in their study, they covered it up, destroyed the documents,” Wakefield detailed.





“And 14 years later, William Thompson [senior CDC scientist] came forward, confessed that he could no longer live with this knowledge, and admitted to the fraud.