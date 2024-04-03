The Moho





Apr 1, 2024





She was dumped on the street with ton of fluids in her huge belly...Happy transformation





We saw a photo call for help a poor dog suffered on the street.

Abandoned female dog who is suffering from abnormal big belly.

So we drove to there to pick her up to the Vet.

The stomach is very big. The dog is having difficulty breathing.

There are hundreds of ticks on her emaciated body.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUglyTdL7VM