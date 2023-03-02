Open Forum-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 1 2023

Well, it seems we've gone and opened up the proverbial 'can of worms' with all our reporting this week on the 'Jesus Revolution' movie and the Asbury Revival. But that's fine with me, you need a lot of worms if you're gonna catch some fish. Also this week, we have an excellent response to our article on the Sermon on the Mount from Matthew 5. So it makes sense to me to roll it all into one, big, beautiful Open Forum and see what the Lord will do with it.



"Behold, I will send for many fishers, saith the LORD, and they shall fish them; and after will I send for many hunters, and they shall hunt them from every mountain, and from every hill, and out of the holes of the rocks." Jeremiah 16:16 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we are covering a lot of ground tonight and taking your Bible questions as we do it. One thing I really want to talk about is the best way to use Bible commentaries so you are actually learning how to study the Book for yourself, and not just memorizing the thoughts of the person who wrote the commentary. That will be part of our rightly dividing of Matthew 5 so you can see exactly to whom those passages are written. The Sermon on the Mount is beautiful, but it's not written to Christians as doctrine. I still have a lot more to say about the so-called 'Jesus Movement', and we will match that up with scripture as well. Join us tonight for what promises to be a very wild ride through your King James Bible as we follow Paul's command to rightly divide and study like a workman!

