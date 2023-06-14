Teaching on Re-Examining The Authenticity Of Reality Webinar | Dr. Phil Valentine | June 10th, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Date & TimeJun 25, 2023 11:00 AM inDescription
PHASE 1: Flat Earth - Exposing and Decoding the Heliocentric Hoax
PHASE 2: Trans-Dimensional Pathways - Time Travel...
Dr. Valentine link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sAROdZWsR8uSie0EtV98qA#/registration
Website: Https://www.UKSNOW.org
Contact: 1 (800) 847-1219
For info:[email protected]
PayPal: [email protected] (Friends and Family)