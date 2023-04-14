BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Is the Common Ground of All Pain
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
04/14/2023

Do you think we humans have some sort of common ground in terms of pain? 🩹

In this video, Jeffrey Mogil, EP Taylor Chair in pain studies at McGill University, explains!

According to Jeffrey,people tend to give SIMILAR descriptions of their pain, regardless of the specific condition causing it.

While the use of similar language to describe pain may suggest that individuals are having a similar experience, Jeffrey notes that this is about as far as the commonality goes.🛑

Pain is a complex experience that is influenced by a variety of factors, including individual differences in physiology, psychology, and environment. 👈


To learn more about Jeffrey and his research, click https://mogilab.ca/ !

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

painpsychologypainresearch
