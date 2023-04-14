This Is the Common Ground of All Pain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do you think we humans have some sort of common ground in terms of pain? 🩹
According to Jeffrey,people tend to give SIMILAR descriptions of their pain, regardless of the specific condition causing it.
While the use of similar language to describe pain may suggest that individuals are having a similar experience, Jeffrey notes that this is about as far as the commonality goes.🛑
Pain is a complex experience that is influenced by a variety of factors, including individual differences in physiology, psychology, and environment. 👈
To learn more about Jeffrey and his research, click https://mogilab.ca/ !
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C