Kurt Shore: Singer, Songwriter and Activist for Global Change

Max interviews Kurt Shore, a musician since the age of 13. Kurt often receives his music as a download from Spirit. He has a song “Where Do They Go” about trafficked children and many others that open hearts and push for us to address these global issues. Kurt and Max discuss the Satanic influence on the music industry and how the global cult changed the hertz from 432 to 440, which affects our frequency in a negative way. Kurt shares his wisdom about music and frequency and how those can be an agent of change.
**We attempted to play Kurt's child trafficking song/video in the interview, but no sound came through** Watch at https://youtu.be/SB9I4k4sHSc?si=XBwubqcSkocpEqR4
Website: www.d4creative.com
Instagram: @kurtashore @d4creative
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KurtShore
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.