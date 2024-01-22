Create New Account
Kurt Shore: Singer, Songwriter and Activist for Global Change
Max interviews Kurt Shore, a musician since the age of 13. Kurt often receives his music as a download from Spirit. He has a song “Where Do They Go” about trafficked children and many others that open hearts and push for us to address these global issues. Kurt and Max discuss the Satanic influence on the music industry and how the global cult changed the hertz from 432 to 440, which affects our frequency in a negative way. Kurt shares his wisdom about music and frequency and how those can be an agent of change.

**We attempted to play Kurt's child trafficking song/video in the interview, but no sound came through** Watch at https://youtu.be/SB9I4k4sHSc?si=XBwubqcSkocpEqR4

songwritermusicianglobal agendaglobal changeunbroken432 hertzkurt shore

