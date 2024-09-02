BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pharmakeia: Amputating The Right Arm Of The Gospel- Marko Kolic
ProfitFromProphets
ProfitFromProphets
2 followers
1
109 views • 8 months ago

(YouTube censored episode)- Satan wants to destroy God’s people by spreading a counterfeit health message that will deceive many and lead them to death. Who are the instruments that he uses to carry out his evil plan? How are the Papacy and the Jesuits involved in the pharmakeia, the sorcery that uses drugs and potions to manipulate the masses? And what about the Adventist leadership? Are they faithful to the health message, or are they compromising with the world and cutting off the right arm of the gospel? Find out the answers to these questions and more in this eye-opening video that exposes the devil’s deception and calls you to stand for the truth.

BIOGRAPHY

Marko Kolic, M. Div., is the Founder-Director of Profit from Prophets Ministry His passion is to spread the prophetic messages that constitute the final warning to mankind before the 2nd Coming of Jesus Christ. These prophetic messages are the core of Seventh-day Adventist faith and eschatological outlook.


healthpoliticssciencefoodreligionmandatesmark-of-the-beastanthony-faucisorceriescovid-vaccineseventh-day-adventistmarkokolicnumberburgecode
