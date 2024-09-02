Pharmakeia: Amputating The Right Arm Of The Gospel- Marko Kolic

(YouTube censored episode)- Satan wants to destroy God’s people by spreading a counterfeit health message that will deceive many and lead them to death. Who are the instruments that he uses to carry out his evil plan? How are the Papacy and the Jesuits involved in the pharmakeia, the sorcery that uses drugs and potions to manipulate the masses? And what about the Adventist leadership? Are they faithful to the health message, or are they compromising with the world and cutting off the right arm of the gospel? Find out the answers to these questions and more in this eye-opening video that exposes the devil’s deception and calls you to stand for the truth.

