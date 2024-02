News Alert❗️- Trump Ineligible for Presidency, Colorado Supreme Court says late Tuesday

Trump ineligible for presidency, Colorado Supreme Court says.

A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation’s highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race. The decision from a court whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate. "A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment," the court wrote in its 4-3 decision. Colorado’s highest court overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but said he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear that the provision was intended to cover the presidency.

The Colorado State Supreme Court has held that former President Donald J. Trump is DISQUALIFIED from the state's 2024 presidential ballot by virtue of the "Insurrection" clause of the US Constitution.

Next step will be Supreme Court for appeal. Trump charged in 2021, acquitted, not convicted, so when this goes to Supreme Court, it most likely will be tossed out without legal standing. Just theater, by Democrats.