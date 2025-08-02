Tech Titans Are Building A Digital Prison For Us And Trump Is Helping Them Do It-NTEB-AUG 1 2025

In the run-up to the US presidential election last year, we watched as nearly every tech titan in Silicon Valley came to bow down to Donald Trump and ‘kiss the ring’, it was astonishing, actually. But as it turns out, they weren’t doing that because they were selling something, they did that because they were buying something. What they bought was direct access to the greatest military and political power on the face of the Earth, the United States of America. Now that they have it, what do they plan on doing with it? Glad you asked, the Bible has the answer.





“And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise, and shall destroy the mighty and the holy people.” Daniel 8:24 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, here in America and as a global society, we are in the process of being taken over and subjugated by images, intelligence and devices that are locking us into a world you cannot see with your eyes. This is the world presented to us in every dystopian and end times movie of the last half century, and foretold within the pages of the King James Bible. Trump opened the door and Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Sam Altman have lined up like wolves, encircling the camp and preparing to pounce. The world they bring us is rooted in the spirit realm, with chains unbreakable by human hands. Social Media began with the ubiquitous Myspace site and goofy and harmless Tom Anderson was your very first social media ‘friend’. That was 2023. Flash-forward to 2025 and Social Media is as dominating a force as the Nazi Third Reich, and the all-seeing algorithms tell you what to think, how to act and what to buy. Here’s a funny thing, everyone of these tech titans, including Trump, think they are doing something good for society, bringing in the ‘Golden Age’. But if you read and believe The Book, you know that that could not be further from the truth.





Tick, tock, goes the end times clock…