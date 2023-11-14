What if? You can't handle the Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionists are the Anti-Semitic!The CoVID19 Plandemic was instigated by the NWO Banksters to deal with the September 2019 RePo Market Over-night bank lending bailout.
Democracy really sucks! Only a benevolent dictatorship will work! ..Especially at this late of a stage in decomposition! The answer & A Plan => A true Royal-blood-uncompromised Family, coupled to a loyal military, who are paid with an asset-backed public currency. ..No more bankster Families! An extremely few are aware: How BUSTED the major privately owned banks are... Bank of Japan is merely one... they were having to intervene in the Market twice weekly, up from every 5 - 6 months a year ago... Last I heard, they are having to act almost daily! All the other debt-based Central Banks are close behind! No more WorldEconomicForum. No more Zionist terrorists. No more endless debts. No more economic induced-excuse wars.
Under an interest-debt-based IOU Central Banking System most people are getting cheated big-Time, & you can bet it ain't including the banksters, their many many many underlings, & other parasites.
Fulford's end-week report on this might be good: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=231951
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2023/11/doug-casey/imminent-bankruptcy-of-the-us-government/
Anna Von Reitz, James Belcher, Ron Paul, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Judge Napolitano, Benjamin Fulford, Brendon O'Connell, myself are of rather pure genetic-talented-Tribal blood-lines---thereby, our actions speak loudly.
"The Grays" are from a degenerating Time-line. Therefore, they must back-track their decline; meaning they must deal with (take genetic material from) those who are of a degenerating gene-pool. -Under degenerating circumstances: "They are us!"/"We" [those gene-spliced/JAB] become them in A future Time-Line!
During the early 1950s, [degenerate*] President Eisenhower chose to make a Treaty with "The [degenerated] Grays," rather than with our Returning Forefather reincarnation-graduates ("Nordics"). The military, for a Time, made war on 'The Return' [our Saviour]. In March 1997, They relocated to the Southern Hemisphere. Meanwhile, many ill-informed Christians say they will not accept 'the Mark' [genes of Zionism] & look for J.C. to Save them! ..Too late on both counts:
Blood clots in unvaccinated: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/rubbery-clot-development-in-c19-unvaccinated
https://rumble.com/v3s53kg-you-wont-believe-what-is-really-happening-in-acapulco-jeff-berwick-intervie.html -Acapulco is one of Mexico's 3 planned future SMART CITIES. Co-incidence? https://gtr.ukri.org/projects?ref=ES%2FS006583%2F1&s=09
Mannarino on The bankruptcy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W48Y7gA_4HE
"The Medbeds" work on same principal as does tuning-fork-healing.
http://annavonreitz.com/historylimitsexecutiveorders.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/greatseals.pdf
* Eisenhower didn't keep to Natural Law. He was behind the deaths of lower ranking German Officers in prison camps @ the falsely claimed end of WWII (it secretly ended years after Project Highjump, Antarctica invasion), while upper ranks (the ones who were to blame) received privileges & promotions under Project Paperclip.